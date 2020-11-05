In brief: Razer is best known for its fancy, RGB-filled peripherals, and thin gaming laptops, but it seems the company wants to make a name for itself in the mainstream notebook space as well. The company today announced the Razer Book 13, its most efficient and productivity-focused laptop to date.

As the name implies, the device comes in at 13.4" in size, and it features what Razer claims to be the "thinnest bezels" in the world (for similarly-sized devices, anyway). The screen comes in two flavors, 1080p and 4K, but all Razer Book variants are limited to 60Hz refresh rates.

The company is targeting "go-getters, side-hustlers, and spirited entrepreneurs" with this laptop, but it should fit the bill for just about anyone who needs a slim, powerful, and compact machine for on-the-go work.

Speaking of slim, let's talk about the Razer Book's design. It comes in at just half-an-inch thick and weighs less than 3lb, which lines up well with Razer's "ultraportable" claims. In terms of appearance, the device's chassis was carved from a single chunk of aluminum, then anodized with a "mercury white finish" for extra scratch resistance and a "touch of class."

As you'd expect from a laptop of this size, it's missing a numpad, and it doesn't appear to have dedicated buttons for left or right mouse click (we assume you'll push in on the touchpad for that).

Despite its diminutive size, Razer says the Book 13 is no slouch in the hardware department. It will ship with "up to" an Intel Core i7-1165G7 (with integrated Iris Xe graphics), capable of reaching clock speeds of up to 4.7GHz when boosted. You can pack in up to 16GB of RAM when ordering, as well as up to 512GB of "blazing fast" SSD storage.

Razer promises maximum power efficiency for touch-enabled versions of the Razer Book 13: those models have gained Intel Evo verification, which means they'll feature "instant wake" technology, consistent battery performance, and "no less" than 9 hours of real-world battery life.

Furthermore, they'll support fast-charging, so you can gain back roughly half your Razer Book's total battery life (about 4 hours) after just 30 minutes of charging.

To finish things off, let's talk about the Razer Book 13's connectivity. According to Razer, we're looking at two Thunderbolt 4 ports (USB-C), a single USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 port, a 3.5mm "combo" port, and a single HDMI 2.0 port. There's also support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, and a microSD expansion card.

If the Razer Book 13 sounds like your cup of tea, pre-orders are open now, with prices starting at $1,199. We don't have a concrete release date yet, but the notebooks are expected to ship out this month.