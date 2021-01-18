In brief: Nvidia is quietly preparing a new graphics card, but it’s not the elusive RTX 3080 Ti or RTX 3050—it’s the Pascal-based GT 1010. Almost five years have passed since the architecture used in 10-series cards such as the GTX 1080 launched, and team green is still squeezing life out of the Maxwell successor.

The GT 1010 was first reported by YouTube channel Dapz after a user spotted it on a driver download page. An Nvidia rep confirmed the card’s existence, adding that it had not yet been released.

You’re not going to be playing Cyberpunk 2077 on this product. Based on the 14nm Pascal GP108 GPU found in the GT 1030, a third of that card’s 384 CUDA cores have been disabled in the GT 1010 (256 cores).

As per TechPowerUP, the GT 1010 also features 2GB of GDDR5 with a 64-bit memory interface and 41.1 GB/s bandwidth. The GT 1030, for comparison, comes in both GDDR5 and DDR4 versions. Power-wise, it has a TDP of 30W and a suggested PSU wattage of 200W.

The GT 1010 is more of a display card designed for home theatre PCs, home servers, etc., and looks to be replacing the older Kepler-based GT 710. No word on a MSRP or when it will be released—or if it’s OEM systems-only—but at least the GT 1010 should be one of the few Nvidia cards in stock.

We recently heard that Nvidia is considering new crypto-mining specific graphics cards. Restarting the CMP line could alleviate the current shortages, which are exacerbated by the rising price of crypto and miners building multi-GPU rigs.