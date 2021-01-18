In context: As the shortage of CPUs and GPUs continues, there are signs that things are improving in some regions when it comes to AMD's latest Ryzen 5000 series CPUs. According to reports, the company and its competitors can't find enough interposers to make its CPUs -- one critical part of chip packaging -- so the supply issues are expected to continue into the second half of this year.

AMD CEO Lisa Su held a press conference last week where she discussed some of the hottest topics regarding the company's future plans and her ambition to continue delivering generation after generation of competitive processors and graphics cards.

However, when asked about the persisting supply problems, Su explained the company expects them to last for several more months until supply chains recover and are able to cope with the demand. Ideally, they'd be solved just in time for the next round of CPU and GPU releases, but more importantly, the price should go down over time as production capacity increases and as AMD and its suppliers figure out how to go deal with US tariffs on electronics as well as increased shipping and freight costs.

In the case of the Ryzen 5000 series processors, it looks like you might be able to get your hands on one... if you happen to live in Europe.

According to Tweakers.net, some European retailers are currently receiving large shipments of the Ryzen 5 5600X, Ryzen 7 5800X, and the Ryzen 9 5950X. As for the Ryzen 9 5900X, it appears that AMD has been overwhelmed by demand for this particular model, so it will take some time before you'll be able to grab one. Prices are still higher than the MSRP, but at least they're improving in response to the growing stock.

On the flip side, it's possible to use your existing B450 motherboard whenever you get a hold of a Ryzen 5000 series CPU, as our own Steven Walton found virtually no performance difference when compared to using a newer B550 or X570 motherboard.

And if it's any consolation, SSD prices are expected to drop as much as 15 percent due to NAND flash oversupply, so be sure to check our roundup of the best consumer PCIe 4.0 SSDs.