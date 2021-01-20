Something to look forward to: The Medium arrives in just over one week, and the good news for Xbox Game Pass for PC subscribers is that the psychological horror will be available on the service from launch day—January 28. With that date fast approaching, developer Blooper Team has released a new trailer and an updated PC requirements list.

The trailer explains that protagonist Marianne has heightened senses that allow her to discover hidden objects, such as a switch hidden behind a wall. She can also examine items to learn about a place or event from the past.

Crossing into the spirit world—The Medium’s flagship feature—Marianne can reconstruct soul fragments to find out what the soul said or thought at that exact moment. She can also communicate with the lost souls on this plane. Additionally, the trailer shows Troy Baker-voiced antagonist The Maw make an (invisible) appearance in the real world.

As for specs, the game follows the current trend of listing multiple options, including ray tracing. You might notice that they all target 30 fps, but Blooper Team says users will be able to unlock the framerate from the graphics menu.

Minimum (1080p/30 fps, low preset)

OS: Windows 10 64 bit

CPU: Intel Core i5-6600 or AMD Ryzen 5

GPU: GeForce 1650 Super or GTX 1060, or AMD R9 390X

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 50GB HDD

DirectX: 11

Recommended (1080p/30 fps, medium preset)

OS: Windows 10 64 bit

CPU: Intel Core i5-9600 or AMD Ryzen 3700 X

GPU: GeForce GTX 1660 Super or AMD RX 5600XT 6GB

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 50GB SSD

DirectX: 11

High (1440p/30 fps, high present)

OS: Windows 10 64 bit

CPU: Intel Core i5-9600 or AMD 3700 X

GPU: GeForce RTX 2060 Super or AMD 5700 XT

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 50GB SSD

DirectX: 11

Ultra (2160p/30 fps, high preset)

OS: Windows 10 64 bit

CPU: Intel Core i7-9700 or AMD Ryzen 7 3700 X

GPU: GeForce RTX 2080 8GB or RTX 3060 Ti, or AMD RX 6800 16GB

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 50GB SSD

DirectX: 11

Raytracing Minimum (1080p/30 fps, Medium preset)

OS: Windows 10 64 bit

CPU: Intel Core i5-9600 or AMD Ryzen 7 3700 X

GPU: GeForce RTX 2060 Super 8GB or AMD RX 6800 16GB

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 50GB SSD

DirectX: 12

Raytracing Recommended (1440p/30 fpx, high preset)

OS: Windows 10 64 bit

CPU: Intel Core i7-9700 or AMD Ryzen 7 3700 X

GPU: GeForce RTX 3060 Ti or RTX 2080 8GB, or AMD RX 6800 16GB

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 50GB SSD

DirectX: 12

Raytracing high (2160p/30 fps, high preset)

OS: Windows 10 64 bit

CPU: Intel Core i7-9700 or AMD Ryzen 7 3700 X

GPU: GeForce RTX 3080 or AMD RX 6800 XT 16GB

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 50GB SSD

DirectX: 11

The Medium launches on PC and Xbox Series X/S on January 28. Check out the live-action trailer below to get you in the mood.