TL;DR: You might love your iPhone 12, but if you’re fitted with a medical device, be careful that it doesn’t break your heart. Apple is emphasizing that its latest flagship and MagSafe accessories should be kept a safe distance from pacemakers, implantable cardioverter-defibrillators (ICD), and other implants that might respond to magnets and radios.

MacRumors reports that while Apple has long acknowledged its new handsets and accessories may cause electromagnetic interference with medical devices, it is now offering more information on the potential dangers.

In an updated support document, Apple writes that the iPhone 12 series should be kept six inches from the medical devices in question and more than twelve inches if wirelessly charging. A separate entry explains that the potential risks extend to accessories such as the MagSafe Charger and MagSafe Duo Charger.

“All MagSafe accessories (each sold separately) also contain magnets—and MagSafe Charger and MagSafe Duo Charger contain radios. These magnets and electromagnetic fields might interfere with medical devices,” the company writes.

Apple claims that although the iPhone 12 does contain more magnets than previous models, they are not expected to pose a greater risk of magnetic interference than those older handsets.

Despite Apple’s insistence that its newest flagship is no more threatening to implanted medical devices than previous iPhones, a recent study reported by the Hearth Rhythm Journal found that a Medtronic pacemaker could be disabled if in proximity to an iPhone 12.