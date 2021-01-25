In brief: Google is joining the list of tech companies helping in the fight against Covid-19. The search giant will convert some of its facilities at various US locations into vaccine clinics and has promised to donate $150 million to promote vaccine education and access.

CEO Sundar Pichai writes that Google has partnered with health care provider One Medical and public health authorities to make everything from its buildings to parking lots to open spaces available for the vaccine efforts.

The first locations to offer the service will be Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area in California; Kirkland, Washington; and New York City, before expanding nationally. With 29 offices across the US, most of which are empty or nearly empty due to most staff working from home, there should be plenty of options for people to get vaccinated on Google grounds.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has deeply affected every community all over the world,” Pichai said. “It’s also inspired coordination between public and private sectors, and across international borders, on a remarkable scale. We can’t slow down now.”

In addition to opening up its grounds, Google is pledging financial aid. A massive $150 million will promote vaccine education and distribution via grants for the CDC Foundation, the World Health Organization, and other global non-profits. Additionally, $50 million is destined for public health agencies. The company has also “committed $5 million in grants to organizations addressing racial and geographic disparities in Covid-19 vaccinations.”

Google is also helping organizations speed up the delivery of vaccines through its Google Cloud service. Search and Maps, meanwhile, will highlight “authoritative information and local vaccination sites.”

Google is following Amazon in its pledge to assist with the vaccine rollout. Jeff Bezos’ firm wants to help Joe Biden reach his goal of vaccinating 100 million Americans in the first 100 days of his presidency. The company has partnered with a third-party occupational health care provider to administer the vaccines on its facilities.

Letter to @POTUS: “Amazon stands ready to assist you in reaching your goal of vaccinating 100 million Americans in the first 100 days of your administration.” pic.twitter.com/bH6y6IZZEW — Amazon News (@amazonnews) January 20, 2021