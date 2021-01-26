Highly anticipated: We've been sporadically covering the bizarre kung-fu RPG known as Biomutant for years now. It's been included in multiple "upcoming games of 20xx" lists of ours, but the game always seems to get quietly delayed, pushing it into the next year. However, a firm release date is finally in sight: Biomutant is launching on PS4, PC, and Xbox One on May 25, 2021.

Described as a "post-apocalyptic kung-fu fable" by its creators, Biomutant puts players in the role of an animalistic mutant protagonist of their own creation. They'll explore a vast open world with gliders, mounts, and other, more bizarre methods of transportation on a quest to save, or doom the world and something known as the "Tree-of-Life."

And... That's about all we know for now, story-wise. Biomutant is a weird, complex, and wholly original game, from what we can tell, and its developers have chosen to remain mostly tight-lipped about it.

What we do know is that you'll have total freedom to craft your own weaponry (mixing and matching parts from 1 and 2-handers, revolvers, rifles, and more ) and leap, punch, kick, or shoot in chaotic third-person battles. Throughout your time in the world of Biomutant, you'll also be able to unlock powerful equipment with the help of select NPCs, such as a jump-pack, bionic wings, or a "scrap-toy sidekick" known as the Automaton.

Of course, Biomutant wouldn't be Biomutant if you couldn't, well, mutate. By re-coding your character's genetic structure, you can unlock powerful abilities like Turtleform or Mucus Bubble (the latter lets you generate a ball around yourself and comically bowl over enemies), and even the likes of telekinesis and levitation.

We can't possibly describe all that Biomutant might have to offer here; the game is simply too strange and ambitious for that. However, you can feast your eyes on its "latest" gameplay trailer above. We use that word loosely, since the trailer was released in June of last year, but hey. It's better than nothing.

If you're (understandably) skeptical of ambitious projects like this following the disastrous launch of Cyberpunk 2077, stay tuned. Biomutant developer Experiment 101 will almost certainly have more gameplay and details to share with us ahead of the title's release in roughly three months.