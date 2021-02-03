In what’s been a turbulent past few weeks for the relatively new social media platform, Parler now finds itself without a CEO. According to a statement in a memo that was obtained by Fox News and The Wall Street Journal, Matze’s termination was effective January 29, 2021. “On January 29, 2021, the Parler board controlled by Rebekah Mercer decided to immediately terminate my position as CEO of Parler. I did not participate in this decision," said Matze.

The news comes after Parler found itself scrubbed from the internet due to its stance on refusing to moderate content, and the role that it played in the coordination of the January 6th US Capital riots.

Both Apple and Google booted Parler from their respective app stores, and Amazon axed Parler’s AWS hosting. Parler does technically have a live URL to its website, but the majority of its services remain offline.

In the meantime, the House Oversight and Reform Committee could be opening an investigation into Parler, and its chairwoman Carolyn Maloney has also called for an FBI probe into Parler as well.