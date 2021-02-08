Something to look forward to: WandaVision might be winning praise from critics and fans alike, but those longing for a more traditional superhero series will have their prayers answered next month when The Falcon and The Winter Soldier arrives on Disney Plus. With that March 19 date fast approaching, a new trailer for Marvel's show dropped during yesterday's Super Bowl—and it looks rather good.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier hits Disney's streaming services a few weeks after WandaVision finishes its nine-episode debut season. It follows on from Avengers: Endgame, with Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie), aka Falcon, now carrying Captain America's vibranium shield after Steve Rogers retired from his role.

The latest trailer gives off a 'mismatched cops' vibe, with James Buchanan 'Bucky' Barnes (Sebastian Stan) being asked, "why does Sam aggravate you?" in the opening scene. There's plenty of fighting, flying, and wise-cracks, of course. So far, so Marvel—which is good.

The trailer sees the return of Sharon Carter (Emily CanVamp) and Baron Helmut Zemo (Daniel Brühl), the latter carrying his famous purple mask. There's also a brief glimpse of a waterfront city that could be Madripoor. The fictional Southeast Asia location is rumored to be a big part of the The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Some claim that Wolverine's strong links with the island suggest he could be introduced to the MCU during the show, though that does seem like wishful thinking.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier's six-episode run begins on March 19.