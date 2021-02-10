In brief: GOG’s Valentine’s Day-inspired sale is in full swing. The We Love Games Sale features over 2,500 games at discounts of up to 92 percent off, some of which are being marked down for the very first time. If you're looking to burn some leftover holiday cash, this is a perfect opportunity to do just that and get some extra bang for your buck.

GOG is offering its deepest discount yet on The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition, yours for just $9.99 (80 percent off the usual $49.99 asking price).

Other notable discounts include 40 percent off Control Ultimate Edition (down to $23.99), a full 60 percent off Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition (yours for $17.99) and a whopping 92 percent off XCOM 2, which brings the price down to $4.79.

The Commander Keen Complete Pack, new to GOG as of today, debuts at a 70 percent discount. The bundle includes five games that you can add to your collection for just $1.49. Games from the Thief franchise, meanwhile, can be purchased for under a buck each.

Cyberpunk 2077 is also available with its first official discount. You’ll save 10 percent, which brings the price down to $53.99. Of course, if you'd rather have Cyberpunk 2077 on a console, you can get it for a bit cheaper.

GOG’s We Love Games Sale runs through February 15 at 8 am CST.