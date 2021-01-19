In a nutshell: If anything indicates a game is losing momentum, it's a price reduction soon after launch. Cyberpunk 2077 may have sold 13 million copies in ten days but is now available at around half its original price.

Best Buy currently has the PS4 and Xbox One versions of Cyberpunk 2077 (standard disc editions) for $34.99, saving buyers $25 off the usual price. Amazon was offering it for $30, or $40 for the PC game, though they appear to have sold out.

It's no secret that Cyberpunk 2077 has plenty of issues on the last-gen consoles. Thankfully, these currently reduced games also work on the PS5/XBSX, and owners get a free upgrade to the current-gen-specific versions when they arrive later this year.

CD Projekt is unlikely to have enjoyed the last few weeks. The company was forced to deny claims that the famous 2018 E3 demo of Cyberpunk 2077 was "almost entirely fake." It also released an apology video for the game's state on consoles. That clip (below) also reveals future plans such as major patches—the first arrives soon—DLC, and PS5/XBSX versions.

The hype surrounding Cyberpunk 2077 ensured it racked up plenty of pre-orders and sold well at launch—the one million+ concurrent Steam players on release day saw it beat Fallout 4's previous record for a single-player experience. But the game has lost around 79 percent of its Steam players since then, three times faster than the Witcher 3.

Cyberpunk 2077 hasn't experienced the kind of launch CD Projekt expected, obviously, but there's hope that the game might do a No Man's Sky and eventually become more appealing and less buggy through fixes, new content, and the multiplayer mode. For some disappointed gamers, however, that might be too little, too late.