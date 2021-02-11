Editor's take: Nintendo’s Switch has been available for nearly four years now. Given its lifecycle and the fact that it doesn’t exactly have a steep learning curve, I can’t imagine the service will be overwhelmed by demand. Still, a new system is a new system and if you aren’t familiar with it or are brand new to gaming, a half-hour video call might not be a bad way to get up to speed on everything the console has to offer.

Nintendo has launched a free program designed to help new Switch owners familiarize themselves with the console, ask questions and more.

Dubbed Switch Concierge, the pilot program affords a single one-on-one video call with a Nintendo representative via Microsoft Teams. Calls are limited to users in the US that are 18 years of age or older and are provided on a first come, first served basis.

When scheduling a call, you’ll be able to pick from a variety of topics including a general overview of the system and how to set it up, how to get started with a Nintendo Account and how to personalize your system. You can even get recommendations on what games to play next based on your play style, favorite games and accessories owned.

The pilot program will run through February according to Nintendo’s FAQ.