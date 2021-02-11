Highly anticipated: Up until now, PC players have been shut out of the Kingdom Hearts series. The long-running franchise is finally coming to the platform on the Epic Games Store. While that might rankle some of the Steam devotees, at least we finally have Kingdom Hearts on PC.

Square Enix's popular action-RPG series has been a console exclusive ever since it launched on the PS2 in 2002. PC gamers will be able to play through the convoluted story... if you're willing to download it from the Epic Games Store.

The titles included are Kingdom Hearts 1.5 + 2.5 Remix, Kingdom Hearts III Re Mind, Kingdom Hearts 2.8 Final chapter Prologue, and Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory. Kingdom Hears 1.5 + 2.5 Remix (yes, that's the whole name) will go for $49.99, while the rest go for $59.99.

📣Just announced📣



The iconic @KINGDOMHEARTS Series is coming to PC for the first time ever on March 30th!



Are you ready to join Sora and friends in their battle against the darkness? Pre-order all the titles in the @KINGDOMHEARTS series starting today 👑https://t.co/nUKDdLoEcZ pic.twitter.com/RgcfVk3CFA — Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) February 11, 2021

If you've somehow been out of the loop for nearly 20 years, Kingdom Hearts is an RPG that features a mashup of Disney, Pixar, and Final Fantasy characters that strangely works. The protagonist, Sora, journeys with Donald Duck and Goofy through different worlds themed after popular Disney movies such as Hercules, Lion King, The Little Mermaid, Monster's Inc., and Frozen. Along the way they meet other Disney and Final Fantasy characters like Cloud Strife, Sephiroth, Squall, Hades, and of course Mickey Mouse himself. I recommend watching a YouTube video to catch up on the story if you get confused.

The Kingdom Hearts series is vast, spanning thirteen games across various console platforms, books, manga, collectible cards, and even an upcoming Disney+ series. The latest game in the series, Kingdom Hearts III, was released in 2019 to favorable reviews.