Recap: Google launched its cloud gaming service back in late 2019, allowing users to stream games to a wide variety of devices and platforms without having to wait for downloads or installs. Some games can be streamed in 4K resolution at up to 60 frames per second, so longer as your Internet connection is fast enough to support it.

With Google closing its first-party game development studio for Stadia and Terraria developer Re-Logic canceling its Stadia port after losing access to its Google accounts, morale wasn’t exactly high.

Nevertheless, Google has vowed to continue to invest in Stadia and its underlying platform. That commitment was recently reinforced when Google said more than 100 games are scheduled to reach the Stadia store in 2021.

Highlights include Far Cry 6, FIFA 21, Hellpoint and Judgment, an action-adventure game from Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio that originally launched in late 2018 in Japan. A spinoff of the Yakuza series, the story follows a disgraced lawyer-turned-detective seeking redemption in the Red Light District of Komurocho.

Google is currently offering a free one month trial of Stadia Pro. After that, you’ll pay $9.99 per month and can cancel any time you wish. Some games will have to be purchased while others are free as long as you are a Pro member. The complete list of games on offer can be found over on Stadia’s website.

Masthead credit Cody Engel