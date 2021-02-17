Facepalm: If you’ve installed the Windows 10 February 2021 cumulative update and found your webcam has stopped working, don’t worry—you’re not alone. Microsoft has acknowledged the issue and is working on a fix.

As reported by Windows Latest, the Windows 10 KB4601319 update released earlier this month—one of the February Patch Tuesday releases—appears to be borking some Intel RealSense Depth and Razer Stargazer cameras.

It’s speculated that the problem is the result of a missing virtual driver when the update is installed. Right now, the only solution is to uninstall the patch, but Microsoft said it is aware of the reports and is working on a solution.

“Thank you for bringing the issues with Intel Realsense Camera to our attention. We are aware of the issue and are working on a fix. In the meantime, if you need to get your camera working, please follow the instructions on how to remove an installed Windows Update,” a company engineer wrote on Microsoft’s support Feedback Hub.

As is par for the course with Windows 10 updates, KB4601319 has, in some cases, causes as many problems as it addresses. Some users have complained about it impacting their wireless mice, second monitors, and other accessories. There are also incidents of the dreaded Blue Screen of Death.

Earlier this month, we heard that cumulative update KB4598291 was causing broken games, app crashes, and BSODs for some users. Hopefully, Microsoft will soon drop an update that fixes the problems caused by updates released to address issues in previous updates.