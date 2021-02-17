Recap: Hello Games took a ton of flak for overpromising and underdelivering with No Man’s Sky when it launched in the summer of 2016. The small developer promised to make things right and in the years since its debut, they’ve done just that. One could even argue that they’ve gone above and beyond with their continued support of the game, but not everyone is convinced.

British video game developer Hello Games on Wednesday dropped its first free No Man’s Sky update of 2021.

Dubbed Companions, the update allows players to tame and adopt the exotic creatures that populate the game’s universe. The infinite and varied life forms can be trained to perform practical tasks like scanning for resources, providing torchlight, hunting hostile creatures, locating buildings, digging up treasures and deploying mining lasers.

Each creature has its own unique personality that is defined by their species and ecosystem role and expressed via a neural link, so you can see what they are thinking and what their wishes are. Players can accessorize their companions with decorative and functional equipment, incubate their eggs and even remix their genetic material using the egg sequencer to create never-before-seen creatures.

Update 3.20 is available now. Full patch notes can be found over on the No Man’s Sky website.