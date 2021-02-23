Facepalm: The Stadia version of Journey to the Savage Planet launched earlier this month. Surprisingly the game was to be Google's first and last game-making effort since it chose to shut down its Stadia studios. Now players are reporting game-breaking bugs, and nobody seems to know who will fix them.

Users have been encountering numerous bugs when playing Journey to the Savage Planet on Stadia. At least one of the glitches breaks the game preventing some players from getting past the main menu. Bugs are not uncommon in the first few weeks of a game's release. However, in this case, nobody seems to know who is going to fix them.

Google picked up Savage Planet developer Typhoon Studios in December 2019. The idea was to get a veteran game studio under its belt to produce first-party titles for Stadia. Typhoon had big plans for the cloud-gaming platform, with "multiple projects going on" at the time.

However, as soon as Savage Planet for Stadia was out the door, Google announced it was shutting down its game development branch Stadia Games and Entertainment, which included Typhoon Games. Google laid off some staff while it moved others to new positions within the company, causing players to wonder who will fix the game.

Good evening! Who is the partner publisher? 505 Games went on the record on February 18 saying they're not associated with this version of the game. So who is helping with this? Is Typhoon still contracted/assembled to update the game? Thanks for any clarification. — Sam Machkovech ☂ (@samred) February 23, 2021

Complaints had gone unanswered for a few weeks, so players began reaching out to 505 Games, which is the publisher of Savage Planet on other platforms like Xbox and PlayStation. According to one Redditor, 505 said there was not much it could do because Google owns all the game code and data.

"Please note that the publisher for Journey to the Savage Planet on Stadia is in fact Stadia Games and Entertainment," said 505 Games in a statement. "Unfortunately, we have no way of assisting with this kind of issue from our end. As mentioned before, we do not have access to the game's code and data since it's owned by Google, and therefore, we are unable to assist in resolving code related glitches."

Google finally responded to complaints via the official Stadia Twitter account and subreddit, saying that it was aware of the problems and is consulting with its "partner publisher" to come up with a fix.

Of course, neither response indicates when that fix might be available. Some players have already been waiting most of the month to play. On bright side, at least Journey to the Savage Planet is included with Stadia. It's a bit easier to wait for a game to be fixed when you haven't paid for it directly.