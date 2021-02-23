Bottom line: It's taken a little over four years but Sony has finally announced a follow-up to its original PlayStation VR platform. The next-gen headset is being designed for the newly minted PS5 and considering there is still a lot of work left, it won't be launched until 2022 at the earliest.

Sony on Tuesday confirmed it is developing a new virtual reality headset designed specifically for the PlayStation 5.

Hideaki Nishino, SVP of platform planning & management at Sony Interactive Entertainment, said the next-gen VR system will enable “dramatic leaps in performance and interactivity” which will result in an even greater sense of immersion and presence in game worlds.

Sony launched the original PlayStation VR in late 2016 for the PlayStation 4. The headset is also forward compatible with the company’s newer consoles, but the next-gen visor will take things to a whole new level thanks to enhanced resolution, field of view, tracking and input. The unit will connect to the PS5 via a single cord in order to simplify setup and improve ease of use.

Nishino didn’t go into great detail considering there is still a lot of work left, but the executive did note that the bundle will include a new VR controller that borrows some of the key features used in the DualSense wireless controller. It’ll also have a focus on ergonomics, which should help make marathon gaming sessions a bit easier on the body.

Launch date and pricing details weren’t shared, but Nishino did say it wouldn’t be ready in 2021 so there’s still plenty of time to try and get your hands of a PS5 first.

