Something to look forward to: Sony has been bringing an increasing number of its PlayStation exclusives to PC over the past few years, ranging from the fantastic Horizon Zero Dawn to David Cage's Detroit: Become Human. However, as the company promised in the past, it isn't stopping there: more exclusives will make the jump to PC, beginning with the post-apocalyptic survival title Days Gone.

This is big news for the PC audience because Sony's PC ports typically come with various enhancements that improve the experience. As a PC gamer first and foremost, I've avoided many PlayStation exclusives specifically because of the limitations of console hardware -- low resolutions, FPS limits, and hardcoded graphical settings, to name a few.

By bringing more of its games to the PC playerbase, Sony can eliminate these problems and appeal to a much wider audience filled with people just like myself; many of which might have never bought or experienced the games otherwise. It's both a smart business move and a great decision for consumers.

Sony CEO Jim Ryan explains the company's thinking as follows:

Particularly from the latter half of the PS4 cycle our studios made some wonderful, great games. There’s an opportunity to expose those great games to a wider audience and recognize the economics of game development, which are not always straightforward. The cost of making games goes up with each cycle, as the calibre of the IP has improved.

Well said, Jim.

As PC enthusiasts ourselves, we're always happy to see more great games arrive on our favorite platform, and we can't wait to see what other titles Sony plans to bring to PC. As we said earlier, a Days Gone PC port is in the works, but other possibilities are still up in the air.

If we were to take a wild guess, we'd say the original Last of Us is another solid candidate for a port. It's beautiful, and it can only get more so if PC players can crank up the settings. It's also the sort of game that could benefit from higher framerates and more precise aiming, particularly during more intense firefights.

Are there any PlayStation games you'd like to see ported to PC above others? If so, let us know in the comments.