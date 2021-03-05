What just happened? Razer is joining the list of companies selling 'smart glasses' featuring integrated speakers around the temple areas. The $199 Razer Anzu comes with two sets of lenses and is available with different frame shapes, while the highlight is the built-in speakers and touch controls.

Audio-enabled glasses aren't new; Bose's Frames sunglasses have been around for a couple of years now, and Amazon's Echo Frames launched in 2020. Razer's version comes with two interchangeable lenses: a clear pair that blocks 35 percent of blue light, reducing eyestrain while looking at a screen indoors; and polarized sunglasses lenses that come with 99% UVA/UVB protection for outdoor wear.

The highlight feature is the Anzu's sound capabilities. It features an open-ear audio design with 16mm drivers and an omnidirectional microphone. Razer says the setup is "nearly imperceivable" in the frame.

The Anzu's truly wireless design splits the left and right speakers, which Razer says improves the frame's comfort and flexibility. Audio functions such as play, pause, skip, and smartphone assistant activation can all be accessed from the glasses' touch interface.

Razer writes the Anzu uses 60ms low latency Bluetooth connection for smooth, stutter-free sound, and you get around five hours of playtime from a single charge. It even has an "active gaming mode," and you get the choice of rectangular or round frames, both in large and small sizes.

Razer has partnered with Lensabl to offer a 15 percent discount on prescription lenses for the Anzu. The IPX4 rating means it's splashproof—for wearing in the rain—and buyers get a carrying case and USB-A charging cable.

The Anzu is available from Razer.com, Best Buy, and RazerStore locations.