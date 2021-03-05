Something to look forward to: When Blizzard formally announced its long-rumored remaster of Diablo II last month, the company promised it would be loyal to the original. That’s because, at its roots, it is Diablo II, so it should come as little surprise that content that was compatible with the original like saved game data will also work with the remaster.

In a recent interview with IGN Middle East, Diablo II producer Matthew Cederquist said that when they were working on the remaster, they wondered if old save files would work. “We kind of shoved it in and it worked,” Cederquist said, noting that the team thought, “okay, that’s the best feature ever.”

What this means is that players of the original Diablo II will be able to pick right back up where they left off, possibly many years earlier, assuming of course they still have their old saved game files intact.

I personally haven’t played Diablo II since 2004 yet remarkably, my saved game files survived 16+ years of backups. Curiosity alone about my old Amazon character may be reason enough for me to check out the remake.

Diablo II: Resurrected is scheduled to arrive sometime later this year with support for 4K graphics, 7.1 surround sound and a wealth of other quality-of-life improvements. Interested parties can pre-order it now for $39.99 or sign up to participate in a technical alpha test.