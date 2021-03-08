Facepalm: It seems Call of Duty fans will do anything to grab the latest entry in the long-running franchise, no matter the risk. One UK man became so desperate to play CoD: Black Ops Cold War that he ignored the fact he was a fugitive who’d escaped from prison to go out and buy the game. Unfortunately for him, he was caught by police and is now back behind bars.

West Midland Police reports that 36-year-old Clint Butler had been serving a 17-year extended sentence for crimes including robbery and firearms offenses. That was due to finish in 2024, but it seems Butler couldn’t wait: he escaped from MP Spring Hill open prison in Buckinghamshire on November 28, 2020.

On January 13, two Birmingham police officers saw Butler and a friend in the city’s town center. The pair stopped and changed direction when they spotted the cops, their attempts at not arousing suspicion failing miserably.

Would you go back to prison for it?

When asked why he was in the town during lockdown—England’s strict 'stay at home' rules have been in place since January 4—Butler replied: “I’ve come to get the new Call of Duty because I can’t sit around in lockdown.” A situation most of us can relate to.

As you can see in the video, Butler realized there was little option but to make a run for it, so he kicked the male officer in the groin. It wasn’t too effective, though, as the convict fell to the ground.

Butler is now back inside, and with an extra 13 months for absconding from prison and six months for assaulting officers added to his sentence.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has a Metascore of 76 and a user score of just 2.6, so it might not have been worth a return to prison. Maybe he should have opted for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla instead.