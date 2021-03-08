Why it matters: Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said he believes Apple’s MR/AR roadmap will consist of three phases: a helmet-type device by 2022, a glasses-style wearable by 2025 and specialized contact lenses by 2030-2040. The analysts expects helmet / visors to provide AR and VR experiences, while the glasses and contact lens products will focus more on AR applications.

Apple’s first mixed reality headset is expected to touch down in mid-2022 and will be followed by a set of augmented reality glasses by 2025 according to the latest research note from TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Kuo also predicts that Apple will be able to ship a helmet-style device that is significantly lighter than existing VR devices. The unit will be “portable,” with independent computing and storage capabilities, yet not truly mobile like an iPhone. “When the technology improves, we believe that the new helmet product can also enhance its mobility,” Kuo added.

There’s also good news on the price front as Kuo expects the unit to be priced around $1,000 in the US, far less than the $3,000 price tag that was associated with a separate rumor just one month ago.

The aforementioned glasses-style wearable will provide more of an “optical see-through AR experience” and be positioned as a mobile product rather than a mixed reality headset. And the contact lens, which is still way down the road, should help move us from the era of “visible computing” to “invisible computing,” Kuo added.

Masthead courtesy hanohiki