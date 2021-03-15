The big picture: Details about exactly how the service will work aren’t yet known. It isn’t likely that the feature will be free, but it also isn’t clear if it’ll be a la carte or provided as part of a subscription. Or perhaps, it'll be a mandatory requirement that all participants must pass before being allowed to use Tinder? The latter seems most efficient, but not nearly as lucrative.

Match Group is partnering with non-profit background check platform Garbo to bring its platform to Tinder later this year.

Match Group said it has made a “significant contribution” to Garbo, which will be used to accelerate its scale and adoption across technology platforms. Garbo offers low-cost background checks by collecting public records and reports of abuse or violence, allowing “people to make more informed safety decisions.”

Garbo background checks include things like arrests, convictions and restraining orders but notably exclude arrests related to drug possession and traffic violations, as these “have a disproportionate impact on marginalized groups.”

Match Group said it will be building out and testing capabilities for Garbo on Tinder in the coming months, with adoption scheduled for later this year.

Either way, we know that Match Group is planning to bring the feature to its other US brands at some point. As you may know, the company owns several online dating services including OkCupid, PlentyOfFish and Match.com, among others.

Match Group promised that additional details on implementation will be made available in the coming months.

Images courtesy sutadimages, fotogestoeber