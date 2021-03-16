In a nutshell: Foot pedals for your PC aren't something new: there are plenty of high-quality options available for those who love their driving sims. This one from MSI, however, is a little different. The Liberator gaming pedal appears to have been designed with traditional games in mind, such as FPS titles and RPGs.

As reported by XFastest (via Tom's Hardware), the peripheral is being crowdfunded and expected to debut on March 16. A post translated from Chinese on its Facebook page gives you an idea of what to expect:

"This must pass, I can anti-kill, the opposite character is stronger... No more bronze, you need more insane electro-racing clothes! Unprecedented electrical pedal, freeing your super-gods."

While that no doubt illustrates the difficulty Google has when translating from Chinese, MSI's Facebook post and the Liberator's Typeform page reveals more details than "RGB electrical rush light, under the tibetan table can't stop the temper."

The Liberator boasts plenty of RGB lighting, naturally, and features sensors on either side of the footwell for moving right and left in games—or you can program macro commands for performing other tasks, such as keyboard shortcuts or moving through music tracks.

Elsewhere, there's a detachable braided cable, an adjustable slider for different foot sizes, and the ability to link up to four Liberators together.

While the Liberator is positioned as a way of complimenting standard keyboard/mouse setups, it could be a welcomed product for those with accessibility issues; there are already similar PC pedals designed for the same purpose. While these are nowhere near as advanced as the Liberator, they're a lot cheaper: the MSI pedal's "early bird" offer costs 2,790 yuan (around $429), while the final product will be 3,900 yuan ($600), putting it in graphics card-pricing territory.