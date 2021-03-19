Something to look forward to: Necromunda always seemed perfect for the transition from Games Workshop tabletop title to video game, but a very buggy Necromunda: Underhive Wars arrived last year to mostly poor reviews. However, a new FPS set in the same Warhammer 40K universe looks pretty special.

Focus Home Interactive and StreumOn Studio have announced Necromunda: Hired Gun. Rather than being turn-based/tactical, this is a full-on first-person shooter in the same mold as Doom and Titanfall 2—it even has wall-running, double-jumps, and a wrist-mounted grappling hook.

Hired Gun sees players take control of a bounty hunter aided by a mechanically enhanced dog called a cyber-mastiff, which you control (to an extent) using a chew toy that looks like a large rat.

Being a bounty hunter, players choose contracts tasking them with eliminating the hive city's most notorious gangsters and mutants. Completing these bounties earns money that can be spent on upgrades: "Everything from your brain to your legs to your pet dog can be enhanced as you gather money from your contracts." You can also upgrade your pet robotic canine.

The impressive-looking trailer shows some of the recognizable characters from the miniatures version of Necromunda, including the all-female Eschers gang, hulking Goliaths, Orlocks, and Ambots—the cybernetic constructs used for heavy mining.

Titles based on Games Workshop properties have been pretty hit-and-miss in the past. We've had greats such as Warhammer 40K: Space Marine, Total War: Warhammer, and Vermintide, along with duds that include Dawn of War 3. The team behind Necromunda: Hired Gun has experience in this area, having previously made Space Hulk: Deathwing, the enhanced edition of which has a "Mostly Positive" rating on Steam.

Necromunda: Hired Gun arrives on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S on June 1.