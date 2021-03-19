In brief: Warner Bros. Games Montreal has confirmed that Gotham Knights won’t arrive as originally scheduled this year. No specific reason was given for the delay although if we had to guess, it’s probably related to the pandemic. If that’s indeed the case, it certainly wouldn’t be the first game to get pushed back due to slowdowns from employees struggling to work remotely during the pandemic.

In a brief statement shared on Twitter, the studio said they are giving the game more time in order to deliver the best possible experience for players. As such, the game will now launch worldwide in 2022.

Warner Bros. Montreal unveiled Gotham Knights during the DC FanDome virtual event last summer. As the name suggests, the game takes place in Gotham City, supposedly after the death of Batman. Players will control one of four characters – Robin, Batgirl, Red Hood or Nightwing – as they do battle with a secret criminal society and try to prevent Gotham from spiraling further into chaos.

Single and multiplayer modes are supported, as is leveling up of your character.

The open world RPG is slated to appear on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and Windows PC. WB Montreal said it would showcase more of the game in the coming months.