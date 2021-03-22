What just happened? Are you a PC owner looking forward to facing all nine foot, six inches of Lady Dimitrescu when Resident Evil Village arrives on May 7? Capcom has just released the hardware requirement for its next installment in the long-running horror franchise, and they’re pretty forgiving.

Despite usually looking very pretty, the Resident Evil games tend to be well-optimized on the PC. Resi Village appears to be no exception, with the minimum 1080p requirements asking for just a GeForce GTX 1050 Ti / AMD Radeon RX 560 and Core i5-7500 / AMD Ryzen 3 1200. The recommended specs for that resolution are a Core i7 8700 / AMD Ryzen 5 3600 and a GeForce GTX 1070 / AMD Radeon RX 5700.

Minimum requirements (1080p)

OS: Windows 10 (64 bit)

CPU: Intel Core i5-7500 / AMD Ryzen 3 1200

RAM: 8GB

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti / AMD Radeon RX 560

DirectX: Version 12

Recommended requirements (1080p)

OS: Windows 10 (64 bit)

CPU: Intel Core i7 8700 / AMD Ryzen 5 3600

RAM: 16GB

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 / AMD Radeon RX 5700

DirectX: Version 12

For those sporting a 4K display, Capcom has listed several GPUs and what framerates users can expect to see when ray tracing is enabled. Even the RTX 2070 can manage 45fps at 3840 x 2160, though you'll likely need to drop other settings.

Ray tracing recommended requirements (4K)

OS: Windows 10 (64 bit)

CPU: Intel Core i7 8700 / AMD Ryzen 5 3600

RAM: 16GB

GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 (4K/45fps) / Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 (4K/60fps) / AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT (4K/45fps) / AMD Radeon RX 6800 (4K/45fps) / AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT (4K/60fps)

DirectX: Version 12

No word on install size, but the Microsoft Store has it at around 45GB. Village is about 27GB on the PS5, so the PC listing could include the free Resident Evil Re:Verse multiplayer game and a day-one patch.