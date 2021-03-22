In brief: Razer probably isn't the first company that comes to mind when you think of major climate change contributors, but it still wants to do its part to fight global warming. Today, Razer announced a 10-year commitment to going green, complete with targets for carbon expenditure, recycling, and renewable energy usage.

These commitments are part of the "lifestyle brand's" new #GoGreenWithRazer initiative, which is surprisingly comprehensive. Razer aims to reach 100 percent carbon neutrality by 2030 and 100 percent renewable energy usage across its global operations by 2025.

If that wasn't enough, Razer wants all of its products to contain recyclable materials by 2025 -- even the boxes its hardware ships in will be completely biodegradable (see below). Furthermore, Razer will implement "strict" waste disposal procedures across all of its offices and repair centers.

Razer also promises to integrate "sustainability plans" into its workplace culture by preserving "bio-habitats" (whatever that means) and offsetting its negative environmental footprint through investments in forestry and other "environment-impact projects."

Razer hopes to get its community involved in the program, too, via a renewed commitment to its tree-saving Sneki Snek campaign. Sneki Snek is Razer's "sustainability mascot" -- every piece of merchandise you purchase that features the adorable critter will help save 10 trees, thanks to Razer's partnership with Conservation International.

Conservation International works with local communities in places like Costa Rica, Colombia, Peru, and Bolivia to help them better manage their forests and prevent widespread deforestation.

To date, Razer's community has saved over 179,000 trees, which is far more than its original target (around 100,000 trees). In light of this unexpected support, Razer increased its goal to 1,000,000 trees. At different milestones -- such as 250,000 and 500,000 trees saved -- the gaming company will announce new Sneki Snek merchandise.

If you want to participate in the initiative, you can snag either a Sneki Snek plushie or a head pillow (for your gaming chair). Both products will run you $30 each, so they aren't cheap, but the quality seems decent enough.