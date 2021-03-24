The big picture: Valve took a pretty big gamble with Half-Life: Alyx. For one, it wasn’t Half-Life 3, and that was reason enough for some to dismiss it. What’s more, the game is a VR exclusive, and some felt Valve was trying to force adoption of the platform with the game. Fortunately, these were both non-issues as Half-Life: Alyx proved to be a damn good game and a pivotal moment for modern virtual reality.

2020 will forever be remembered as the year of the pandemic, but there were a handful of positives along the way. In March, for example, Valve released the first official Half-Life title in more than a decade and on the game’s one-year anniversary, the developer is celebrating.

From now until March 31, Valve is offering Half-Life: Alyx at a 40 percent discount, bringing the cost of ownership down from $59.99 to $35.99. The sale represents the game’s largest discount to date.

Valve even added more than 3.5 hours of developer commentary to the game late last year, further enhancing its status as arguably the best VR game ever released.

It’s also worth mentioning that Valve will throw in a free copy of Half-Life: Alyx when purchasing the Valve Index VR headset.