Editor's take: The biggest difference between Sideswipe and the main Rocket League game is that it’ll be played from a new perspective – a 2D, side view. How that'll impact the overall fun factor remains to be seen but if it can capture even a little bit of the magic of the original, it should be just fine.

Developer Psyonix has announced a new version of the hit soccer-with-cars game for Android and iOS devices that'll debut later this year.

Rocket League Sideswipe will offer fast-paced 1v1 or 2v2 matches that last around two minutes each, with mobile controls that are easy for new players to pick up and advanced mechanics for experienced gamers that want to climb the leaderboards.

Much like the core game, Sideswipe will also feature robust car customization options to trick out your ride. It’ll also be free to play.

Rocket League took the gaming world by storm when it raced onto the scene in the summer of 2015, snatching up multiple awards in the process. In 2019, Epic Games scooped up Psyonix for an undisclosed sum and made the game free-to-play a year later.

Android gamers in Australia and New Zealand can take Rocket League Sideswipe for a ride right now as part of a limited-time regional alpha test. Additional details on other tests will be shared in the coming months ahead of a late 2021 general launch, we're told.