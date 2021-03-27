TL;DR: LG's latest OLED TVs are here, and they range from $1,300 for the smallest, most basic A1 model up to $6,000 for the 83-inch, premium G1 that carries all the bells and whistles. The company will also continue selling the ZX series of 8K OLED TVs for people who want the bleeding edge, but you'd be hard pressed to find enough 8K content for it at this time.

If you've been on the lookout for an OLED TV, LG recently revealed its 2021 lineup, complete with pricing and availability information. The star of the show is no doubt the G1 "Gallery" series, which is equipped with the company's new "OLED evo" panel that's supposed to offer improved brightness and image clarity.

The "Gallery" aesthetic is made possible by its thin bezel that includes wall mounting leaving "virtually no gap from screen to wall." As for other notable features, gamers will be able to enjoy support for variable refresh rate of up to 120 Hz, courtesy of the HDMI 2.1 interface.

Those improvements do come at a cost, however, as going for the smallest 55-inch G1 model will set you back $2,199. The 65-inch and 77-inch versions cost $2,999 and $4,499, respectively, and will become available later this month, while those of you interested in the 55-inch G1 will have to wait until next month.

LG's C1 series is the mid-tier option, and it also comes in more sizes than the G1 series. Both are powered by the company's latest processor, which LG says leverages machine learning to adjust image settings based on the content that's being played on the screen.

The smallest C1 model is a 48-incher with an MSRP of $1,500, while the 55-, 65-, 77-, and 83-inch versions will go for $1,800, $2,500, $3,800, and an eye-watering $6,000, respectively. The smaller options will be available later this month, while the 83-inch C1 will start shipping in May.

The basic option is represented by the LG A1, which trades some of the nice-to-have features of the C1 and G1 series. If you're not looking to game on your TV, this is the most accessible option -- the 48-, 55-, 65-, and 77-inch models will set you back $1,300 through $3,200. However, if you're wealthy enough to stuff your sports car with a crypto mining rig, you might as well splurge on LG's $29,999, 88-inch, 8K ZX OLED TV. All of these will start shipping in the coming months.