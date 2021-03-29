In brief: One of the benefits of purchasing a pre-built gaming PC these days is convenience. For new PC gamers who aren't familiar with the process of building their system, being able to get everything they need in one package -- a motherboard, a CPU, a GPU, etc. -- is a major boon. However, one system builder, "Fierce PC," is experimenting with a new, lower-cost (and slightly less convenient) line of products: GPU-less rigs.

Fierce is calling this product line-up the "No GPU Range," and there are three systems on offer right now: the Nexus Pro, Nexus, and the Nexus Elite. The Nexus Pro is, despite the name, the cheapest system in the product range. It ships with an Intel Core i5-9400F, 8GB of DDR4 RAM (clocked at 3,000MHz), a 240GB 2.5-inch SATA SSD, and a 1TB HDD.

The standard Nexus has an Intel Core i3 9100F, a 480GB 2.5-inch SATA SSD, and the same 8GB RAM kit as the Pro. Both systems also arrive at your door with the same motherboard: the MSI H310M Pro-VDH Plus. The final Nexus system -- the Elite -- has an Intel Core i7 10700, 16GB of DDR4 RAM (clocked at 3,000MHz), a 250GB 2.5-inch SSD, and a 1TB HDD.

Each system comes with a pretty fancy, RGB-equipped case, which you can see for yourself on their respective store pages (it'd be tricky to describe the designs adequately here).

Pricing for each system starts at £559.95 for the Nexus Pro, £589.95 for the Nexus, and £899.95 for the Nexus Elite, though financing options are available for qualified customers.

We're not quite sure how to feel about companies shipping pre-built systems without GPUs. There are benefits, for both system builders and consumers (lower prices being the most obvious), but even with all of Fierce's warnings about what it means to buy a "No GPU" system, PC newbies may snag one without fully understanding the implications.

Still, more choices are always good for consumers, so in the end, the concept is probably a win-win for everyone. If you plan to let your existing GPU carry you through several hardware generations, why not go for a more basic, stripped-down offering?

