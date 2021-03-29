What just happened? Organizers responsible for hosting the popular PAX gaming festivals had high hopes late last year that they’d be able to put on in-person events again in 2021. But unfortunately, continued Covid-19 restrictions are dictating otherwise.

Organizers responsible for hosting the popular PAX gaming festivals had high hopes late last year that they’d be able to put on in-person events again in 2021. But unfortunately, continued Covid-19 restrictions are dictating otherwise.

Penny Arcade and ReedPop have announced that PAX East will not be held this year. The event was tentatively scheduled for June 3 – 6, 2021. Organizers said that while they hoped PAX East could take place safely, they “remained realistic and did not sell any tickets or space to exhibitors.”

In light of ongoing public health concerns, ReedPop and Penny Arcade will not hold PAX East this year. Given the US' progress towards addressing COVID-19 in recent months, we're cautiously optimistic West & Unplugged will proceed in-person festivities Sept 3-6 and Dec 10-12. — PAX (@pax) March 29, 2021

Instead, organizers are bringing back PAX Online to reconnect with fans. That event will be held virtually and run from July 15 through the 18th. Last year, PAX Online was a nine-day affair.

The good news, at least for now, is that PAX West and PAX Unplugged are still moving ahead with in-person activities, on September 3-6 and December 10-12, as previously scheduled. With any luck, these two events will be able to happen with in-person aspects, and PAX East will return to Boston in early 2022.

Have you warmed up to the idea of mostly virtual events over the past year, or are you longing for the experience of once again being able to bump shoulders with fellow enthusiasts at in-person events?

Masthead courtesy Yiucheung