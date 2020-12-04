Forward-looking: This year will go down in the history books as one of the worst in recent memory due to Covid-19. So many aspects of modern life have been disrupted as a result of the pandemic and containment efforts. Frankly, lots of people are hoping for a fresh start and a return to normalcy in 2021 including the organizers of the PAX events.

On Friday, the PAX team announced a tentative calendar of live events for 2021. Assuming it’s safe to do so, PAX East will run from June 3 – 6 followed by PAX West from September 3 – 6. PAX Australia doesn’t yet have a firm date. PAX Unplugged is slated for December 10 – 12.

With optimism and safety in mind, we're announcing our #PAX 2021 Dates. Read the full statement below: pic.twitter.com/dDMhsJwd7t — PAX (@pax) December 4, 2020

Unfortunately, the team wasn’t able to put together a PAX South event for 2021.

Organizers said badges, exhibitor updates, panel announcements and so on will arrive in the New Year, closer to their respective dates.

Again, these dates are really only placeholders as it is anyone’s guess as to what the pandemic situation will look like in six months. Personally, I wouldn’t start planning my trip just yet. Still, it’s encouraging to see that there are plenty of people that still crave the togetherness and magic of an in-person event.

The Consumer Technology Association, the organizing body that puts on CES, said back in July that CES 2021 will be an online only event. The all-digital event will run from January 11 – 14.