The big picture: The Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) has been a staple of the tech industry since the late 80s and is traditionally held around the same time each year, usually near the end of spring and most commonly at the San Jose Convention Center. In 2020, however, Apple shifted to an online-only format due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Apple is going virtual once again. The Cupertino-based tech giant has announced that the 2021 installment of its popular developer conference will again be an all-online affair.

The week-long gathering is largely focused on all things developer-related, and often kicks off with a keynote in which Apple shares updates on the status of its various product lines and services.

For 2021, Apple said it looks forward to offering unique insight into the future of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS and tvOS. The Swift Student Challenge is making a return as well. It’s also possible that we could see some new hardware announcements – perhaps more Macs with Apple Silicon and maybe a look at the company’s mixed reality efforts – but neither has been confirmed yet.

WWDC21 starts on June 7 and runs through the 11th, and is free for all developers. Additional information will be communicated through the developer app and on Apple’s dev website leading up to the event, we’re told.

