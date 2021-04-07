What just happened? Nintendo is trading one battle royale game for another as Switch Online subscribers will soon be able to play Pac-Man 99, a variant of the arcade classic that pits 99 players against each other in a fight to be the sole survivor.

Similar in theme to Tetris 99, players will compete in familiar Pac-Man gameplay but with a twist. When ghosts are defeated, they’ll be sent to other players’ games as a Jammer Pac-Man that slow down movement speed if bumped into.

Unique power-ups and new features can be implemented to get the upper hand on the competition. There’s also paid DLC that unlocks offline modes and classic Namco themes for those interested.

PAC-MAN™ is back in a new 99-PAC-MAN battle royale! PAC-MAN™ 99 goes live 4/7 at 6 PM PST, exclusively for #NintendoSwitchOnline members! #PACMAN99



🟡🟡🟡 https://t.co/mnzEYXJnBl pic.twitter.com/1qOsEEvbHD — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 7, 2021

Nintendo over on Twitter said Pac-Man 99 will go live on April 7 starting at 6 pm Pacific and will be available exclusively for Switch Online members. The base game will be free for subscribes, but you might want to be cautious of getting too attached.

On March 31, Nintendo shut down Super Mario Bros. 35, a battle royale game based on the NES classic, without any good reason other than saying it was a limited-time celebration of Mario’s 35th anniversary. Nintendo hasn't said how long Pac-Man 99 will be available to play.