Bottom line: Those hoping Nintendo might change its mind about those limited edition Mario 35th anniversary products are seemingly out of luck as the company has reaffirmed plans to wrap up the campaign at the end of this month. If you've been eyeballing one of the limited edition products for purchase, you'd better act quick before they disappear forever.

In a recent post on its Japanese Twitter account, Nintendo reminded fans that the Super Mario Bros. 35th anniversary campaign will come to a close at the end of March 2021. As such, the production and sales of some related products will also end at that time.

Super Mario 3D All Stars (known as Super Mario 3D Collection in Japan) will be discontinued on March 31. The bundle, available in digital and physical formats, includes optimized versions of Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine and Super Mario Galaxy for the Switch.

Super Mario Bros. 35, the online battle royale game based on the original Super Mario Bros. for the NES, is also disappearing on March 31. The freebie (for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers) pits players against up to 34 other gamers in a battle to be the last competitor standing.

Nintendo’s Game & Watch, a recreation of the handheld originally launched in 1980 with the same name, will additionally reach end-of-life status at the end of this month.

Nintendo of America president Doug Bowser said late last year that the products’ limited run ultimately came down to a celebration of Mario’s 35th anniversary. “Yeah, at this point, the decision was really made around that celebration feature and aspect. I can’t speak to plans beyond the end of March,” Bowser added when pressed for further comment.

Worth noting is the fact that Super Mario 3D All Stars and the Game & Watch will still work after March 31, they’ll just be harder to find in stores. Super Mario Bros. 35, however, will no longer be playable beyond the cut-off date.

