Five months after its initial release, the PlayStation 5 is getting its first major update. Sony outlined the details in a recent blog post, and includes updates to storage options and more social and personalization control.

Probably the most welcome new feature will be the ability to store PS5 games on external USB drives. Before, external storage could only be used for PS4 games, with newer PS5 titles required to use the built-in SSD. Sony recommends transferring PS5 games to external drives in lieu of re-downloading or copying from the disk. That said, this is only meant for storage when not gaming. PS5 games still have to be transferred to the internal SSD to play them.

The new update also brings new social features to the PS5. Both PS4 and PS5 players will be able to use Share Play while in parties. This allows players to share their screen to people in the party or even have someone try out a game or play a level as you.

You'll also be able to see joinable games for both PS4 and PS5 consoles with a helpful "Request to Join" option to speed things along.

The first major system software update for the PS5 arrives tomorrow.



Sony has added new "enhanced control" and personalization options for PS5 players. Some of these options include setting screen magnification, searching your game library, and quickly disabling or modifying the in-game chat volume of yourself and other players in the same chat. Games will also be able to automatically download updates assuming the "automatic updates" setting is enabled and supported by the developer. That should prevent annoying update notifications when trying to play through a quick match.

Finally, the PlayStation app is getting a few new features. The company added useful tools like saving games to your wishlist, friend notifications, and the ability to change your online status. Upcoming features will include being able to join multiplayer sessions on the PS5 from the app and manage PS5 storage.

The new PS5 update should roll out globally on April 14th.