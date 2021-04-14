In a nutshell: Anker has made its debut into webcams with the PowerConf C300 and announced the PowerConf S500 portable conference speaker. Both peripherals have been launched under the company's new remote work-focused AnkerWork brand, which will expand with more accessories in the coming weeks. The PowerConf C300 is now available to buy for $129.99/ £119.00/€129.99, while the portable speaker's pricing and availability will be announced later.

Anker touts "unparalleled low-light performance" and high-quality, color-accurate images from its first-ever webcam, the PowerConf C300. The 2MP 1080p/60fps camera comes with dual noise-canceling mics, a snap-on privacy shutter, and three fov settings: 78°, 90°, and 115°, which it can adjust automatically (smart auto-framing) based on the number of people on screen.

The webcam's built-in AI hardware allows it to focus on people or objects within 0.35 seconds. There's also auto low-light correction for when you're teleconferencing in a dimly lit workplace. Disappointingly, Windows Hello support is absent, which means Anker is betting high on the webcam's AI capabilities and image quality to justify the $130 price tag.

It uses USB-C for interfacing, though an adapter (USB-C to USB-A) is provided out of the box. It's compatible with Windows 7 or later, macOS 10.11 or later, and Linux, and works with pretty much every popular communication and streaming software out there.

Anker's second peripheral under the AnkerWork lineup is the PowerConf S500 conference speaker. It comes with four mics and uses Anker's VoiceRadar beamforming technology for delivering better sound quality.

It also works with AnkerWork's mobile app on Android/iOS and lets users pair two units together for a 10W setup for use in larger conference rooms. More information about this speaker, such as price and availability, will be revealed at a later date.