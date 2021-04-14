Bottom line: We’ve seen time and again that passionate fans have a knack for creating truly amazing content based on established intellectual property. Heck, it’s not uncommon for fan-made games like this to look better than official efforts by rights holders. That’s again on display in a recently shared fan-made Sonic game for the PlayStation 5.

What makes this iteration of Sonic Adventure so special is the fact it was created inside another game. That’s right, YouTube user OpyGam3r built everything seen here in Dreams, the sprawling sandbox title from British developer Media Molecule. Footage was captured on a PlayStation 5 at 60 frames per second with HDR enabled.

Sonic Adventure, if you recall, landed on the Sega Dreamcast in December 1998 as the first Sonic title to feature 3D gameplay. Dreams, meanwhile, launched in early access on the PS4 back in April 2019 before officially rolling out in February 2020. Support for VR was added on July 22, 2020.

Sega isn’t as protective of its IP as say, Nintendo, so perhaps this effort won’t get immediately shut down with a cease and desist.

As for official efforts, we know that Paramount is working on a sequel to the 2020 live-action Sonic the Hedgehog film that's set to premiere in April 2022. A remaster of Sonic Colors is also rumored to be in the works.

