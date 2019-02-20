Through the looking glass: Dreams is a unique type of sandbox game that lets your creativity run wild. Personally, I’m wondering how long it’ll take before someone plugs a neural network into the game and lets a computer make its own title.

British game developer Media Molecule on Wednesday announced the next step it’ll take with Dreams, its next major project.

Dreams recently wrapped up its beta, confirming that its toolset is ready for the community while reaffirming that more work is needed in other areas. The best way to tackle the remaining development needed, the team surmised, is through an Early Access period.

The developer, best known for puzzle platformer LittleBigPlanet, first announced Dreams at E3 2015. It’s a sandbox-style game (think Super Mario Maker) in which the player can use tools to craft, well… whatever they want. From first-person shooters, third-person games, turn-based titles and point-and-click adventures to racing games, movies, digital artwork, music and more, if you can imagine it, you can probably make it.

Media Molecule co-founder Alex Evans called it a canvas for expression when announcing it at E3.

Dreams Early Access arrives this spring priced at $29.99.