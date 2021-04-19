The big picture: Castlevania, the animated television series that premiered on Netflix back in mid-2017, is coming to an end. But it’s not all bad news as a new series in the same universe could reportedly fill the gap.

Sources familiar with the matter recently told Deadline that the upcoming fourth season of Castlevania will be the last. The first season, if you recall, was a short one with just four episodes. Output was doubled with season two in 2018 and last year’s third season got a full 10 episodes. The fourth and final season will also consist of 10 episodes, we’re told.

Netflix’s show was generally well received, and earned high marks on Rotten Tomatoes. The second season, for example, has a “Tomatometer” score of 100 percent and an audience score of 90 percent.

This is where it all started. The final season of Castlevania arrives May 13. pic.twitter.com/sLqWjJxjoA — NetflixGeeked (@NetflixGeeked) April 16, 2021

Last year, however, several women accused the show’s creator, Warren Ellis, of sexual misconduct allegations. Netflix soon after decided to no longer work with Ellis following season four.

Deadline’s sources note that Netflix is contemplating a new series that would be set in the same Castlevania universe, albeit with an entirely new set of characters. Ellis almost certainly won't be involved.

Season four of Castlevania is set to premiere on May 13, 2021.