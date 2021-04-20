WTF?! Have you ever wished that your car headlights could project video games? Probably not. Still, Audi has included this unusual feature in its electric A6 E-tron concept that’s being positioned as an alternative to the Tesla Model S.

Unveiled at the Auto Shanghai 2021 motor show alongside the Q4 E-tron, the A6 E-tron concept will be the second production vehicle from the company to use the Premium Platform Electric (PPE) architecture being co-developed with Porsche, which allows the battery pack to be spread out across the chassis.

The A6 E-tron’s 100kWh battery offers a range of more than 435 miles and can be juiced from 5% to 80% in under 25 minutes. It’s also compatible with 270kW chargers.

The Audi’s no slouch, either: with a motor on each axle, it offers 469 bhp and 590lb ft of torque. The automaker says it will go from 0 to 62mph in under 4 seconds. There will be other models with a single motor mounted to the rear axle for improved range and a lower price.

The exterior of the car is just as impressive. It features Audi's digital matrix LED headlights—only available outside of the US—that can now project images, including video games, through the use of a shutter system consisting of more than one million ‘micromirrors’ that can tilt up to 5,000 times per second. You’re not going to be playing Cyberpunk 2077 this way, but owners can try out an Audi-developed black and white spaceship racing game using a phone as a controller.

You’re probably wondering why even include the feature. Audi suggests projecting the game onto a wall while parked up and charging. You could always play a better Android/iOS game on your phone’s screen, of course, but that's not going to attract a crowd of impressed onlookers.

Additionally, the A6 E-tron boasts high-resolution LED projectors along each side of the car that can project messages and patterns onto the road, such as animated indicators. There are also OLEDs in the taillights, along with other projectors that activate when the doors are opened. Audi says these can greet passengers and warn passing cyclists.

The EV is set to go on sale in 2023. No word yet on price, though it’s expected to be more expensive than the standard A6 sedan, which starts at around $56,000.