What just happened? If you have some Dogecoins to spare, you may now use them to pay for your next PC upgrade. Following its acceptance of Bitcoin as a payment option, Newegg has announced that customers can use Dogecoin to pay for their goods as well.

The meme cryptocurrency is on a winning spree. After a surge in interest earlier this year, mostly because of Elon Musk's tweets, Dogecoin jumped from ~$0.0075 on January 27th to ~$0.36 as of today. This translates into a massive 4,800% increase in less than three months, leading many to stop seeing this cryptocurrency as a meme, including Newegg.

In celebration of DogeDay (4/20), Newegg has announced that starting today, Dogecoin will be accepted as a payment option via Bitpay in Newegg.com.

Newegg's embrace of Dogecoin may come as no surprise to some. Back in 2014, Newegg was one of the first major retailers to take Bitcoin as a form of payment. Now that Dogecoin is also accepted, maybe the retailer will introduce other cryptocurrencies as payment methods as their popularity rises.

"The excitement and momentum around cryptocurrency are undeniable, and the recent surge in Dogecoin value underscores the need to make it easier for customers to make purchases with this popular cryptocurrency," stated Andrew Choi, Senior Brand Manager at Newegg. "We’re committed to making it easy for our customers to shop however works best for them, and that means letting them complete transactions with the payment method that suits them best."

To pay for your order on Newegg.com using Dogecoin, click "Edit" in the payment section during checkout, select BitPay, and complete your transaction using the Dogecoin on your wallet. Once BitPay is selected, you will have 15 minutes to complete the payment. Using Dogecoin as a payment method incurs fees that have to be handled by the customer. In case of a refund, Newegg will reimburse you with a gift card.