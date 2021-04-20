Editor's take: Niche cameras like the Polaroid Go can be fantastic teaching tools. Unlike digital cameras and smartphones with "unlimited" storage, film-based cameras force the photographer to consider every shot before depressing the shutter button as each print comes at a cost.

Polaroid has put its modern instant camera on a diet.

The new Polaroid Go is described as the smallest analog instant camera in the world. At just 4.1 inches long, 3.3 inches wide and 2.4 inches tall and tipping the scales at 0.53 pounds (sans film pack), I tend to believe them.

The camera comes in a classic white colorway, shipping with a 750mAh lithium-ion battery that’ll reportedly get you through 15 film packs before needing to be recharged over USB. It features a variable shutter speed between 1/125 and 30 seconds and has a self-timer, selfie mirror, dynamic flash and double exposure capability.

Polaroid said the development time is between 10-15 minutes, not exactly what I’d call truly “instant,” but you get the point. Images are printed on a classic white frame with an actual image area of 1.851 inches x 1.811 inches.

The Polaroid Go carries an MSRP of $99.99 and is available to pre-order today directly from Polaroid ahead of its April 27 launch. A starter pack, which includes a double pack of film (16 photos per double pack), will set you back $114.99. Additional packs of film will sell for around $20, we’re told.