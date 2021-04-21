In brief: Apple introduced its latest iPad Pro models yesterday, and as was heavily rumored, the 12.9-inch model features mini-LED backlighting technology. Apple said this model starts at $1,099 for the Wi-Fi version, but if you want the top specs—2TB of storage, 5G connectivity, 16GB of RAM—that amount goes up to $2,400.

With the new iPad Pro, Apple’s tablets are said to offer performance on par with some of its M1-powered MacBooks. They also have a price tag to match. For those who opt for the 12.9-inch version of the tablet with 5G and 2TB storage, which comes with 16GB of RAM, the $2,400 they’ll pay makes it more expensive than the top-specced MacBook Air ($2,049) and MacBook Pro ($2,299).

Even the 11-inch iPad Pro, which lacks the mini-LED tech, costs $2,099 for the maxed-out unit, around the same as the top-end MacBook Air and a MacBook Pro with slightly less storage/RAM.

iPad Pros have long stood head and shoulders above the rest in the world of slates—they remain the ‘best of the best’ pick in our tablet guide—and that helps Apple justify their high price point. With the inclusion of the 8-core CPU and GPU M1 chip, which is 50- and 40-percent faster, respectively, than the previous A12Z Bionic, combined with mini-LEDs that enable deeper blacks, higher brightness, and better contrast, the new flagship iPad Pro was always going to be pricey.

Some argue that paying $2,400 for what Apple has long argued is a computer replacement should be expected. But you still need to fork out up to $299 for a keyboard attachment and, if required, $129 for the 2nd generation Apple Pencil. You might also want to consider the $149 AppleCare+ coverage.