What just happened? In addition to being the world’s second-richest person, an EV titan, and a potential Bond villain, Elon Musk will soon add “Saturday Night Live host” to his resume. The Tesla/Space X boss will present the comedy show on May 8, where he’ll be joined by musical guest Miley Cyrus.

Not everyone is happy about the choice of host. “I am really beyond disappointed in SNL,” wrote Variety writer and editor Jenelle Riley. “They’ve learned nothing. A host should have some discernible talent other than … being rich? Or at least not be someone who lies about a takeover, spreads misinformation about a pandemic, and is known for abusing employees.”

As noted by Deadline.com, Musk seems a surprising choice but “has shown a quick wit in his online dealings with fans, foes and the like, so may have a few surprises in store.”

Musk’s online interactions have got him into trouble plenty of times in the past. Bill Gates chastised his fellow billionaire over Musk’s coronavirus comments. He also called a cave diver involved in the rescue of a soccer team in Thailand a “pedo guy,” which led to a defamation case that Musk won.

This won’t be Musk’s first TV appearance. He’s guest-starred in The Simpsons, Rick And Morty, The Big Bang Theory, and South Park, and also had a cameo in Iron Man 2.

Whether or not people agree with the choice of Musk as host, the move will doubtlessly draw more viewers to SNL. The show faced similar controversy back in 2015 when then-presidential candidate Donald Trump delivered the monologue in an episode that brought a slew of protests.