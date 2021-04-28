Bottom line: CES 2022 will take place in Vegas from January 5 through January 8, 2022, with January 3-4 designated as media days. Speaking of, admission to CES is limited to industry members and credentialed members of the press, although the digital component will cater to the general public.

The Consumer Technology Association (CTA), which oversees the annual Consumer Electronics Show, has announced that next year’s event will return to Las Vegas.

CES 2020, if you recall, was one of the last major trade shows to be held with an in-person component. Shortly after, everything started shutting down and going digital due to the spread of Covid-19. That spilled over into 2021 as this year’s CES was an all-digital event back in January.

For 2022, the CTA has confirmed that CES will be a hybrid event with in-person and digital elements. The organization said roughly 1,000 companies including AMD, Amazon, Dell, Google, Intel, Lenovo, Qualcomm, Samsung and Sony have already committed to showcasing their tech in person. The CTA said it will be reviewing safety measures from the CDC as well as local and state guidelines, adapting show plans accordingly.

“Hundreds of executives have told us how much they need CES to meet new and existing customers, find partners, reach media and discover innovation,” said Gary Shapiro, president and CEO of the CTA.

Image credit James Mattil, Kobby Dagan