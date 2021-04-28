What just happened? Asus’ Republic of Gamers division has announced the upcoming availability of the ROG Swift PG32UQX, which Asus is billing as the world’s first mini LED 4K HDR gaming monitor. The PG32UQX is a 32-inch 4K gaming monitor boasting 1,152 independent mini LED zones, enabling it to reach a peak brightness of up to 1,400 nits.

The unit is also Nvidia G-Sync Ultimate certified with a max refresh rate of 144Hz. It covers 98 percent of the DCI-P3 color gamut and 160 percent of the sRGB color space.

As PC Gamer highlights, however, the pricey monitor is lacking HDMI 2.1 support, and instead only ships with HDMI 2.0. The biggest difference here is in bandwidth, as HDMI 2.0 tops out at 18.0 Gbit/s, far less than the full 48 Gbit/s that HDMI 2.1 can deliver.

Asus’ first HDMI 2.1 gaming monitor, the Strix XG43UQ, is said to be launching in May.

Another nifty feature of the Swift PG32UQX is LiveDash, an OLED panel that is built into the lower bezel. According to Asus, it can be programmed to show useful system information like fan speeds, temperatures and voltages.

The ROG Swift PG32UQX gaming monitor will be available on shelves by the end of May 2021 priced at $2,999.99.